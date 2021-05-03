NCAA lifts ban on Azman airline after Lagos landing incident | Ripples Nigeria

The no-flight ban placed on domestic airline company, Azman, has been lifted by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The ban by NCAA had lasted for a month and two weeks.

The regulator had restricted the airline from conducting operations with the infamous plane, Boeing 737 model, since March 15 following an incident in Lagos State.

“The suspension is to enable the authority conduct an audit of the airline to determine the root causes of the incidents, and recommend corrective actions,” NCAA had said in March.

The authorities had stated that it can’t compromise air safety even though it inconveniences passengers or disrupts their travel plans. This followed a probe by Accident Investigation Bureau in February after Azman 737-500 tyres burst as it landed in Lagos on February 16.

Commenting on the lifting of the ban over a month after, Azman said it has done a safety audit and made corrections suggested by the regulatory body during the investigation.

“In this regard, having satisfactorily undergone the safety audit and implemented the corrective action plan as recommended by the regulatory body, we are pleased to inform the general public that the suspension is hereby lifted.” Azman said in a statement seen by Ripples Nigeria.

This was announced following a meeting with NCAA on Saturday, May 1, 2021.

By Fakoyejo Ayodeji…

