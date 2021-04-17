NCAA okays Bayelsa airport for flight operations | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
NCAA okays Bayelsa airport for flight operations
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has approved the commencement of flight operations at the Bayelsa State airport in Yenagoa.
The Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Daniel Alabrah, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the NCAA Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, presented the letter of approval to Governor Douye Diri at the Government House, Yenagoa, after the team completed the mandatory inspection of the airport and its facilities.
Nuhu said the airport met all airspace standards and is one hundred percent ready for daytime flight operations.
According to the NCAA chief, the approval followed the report of the agency’s inspection team which had certified that out of 29 gaps, the airport was able to close 26.
He commended the state government for the quality of work at the airport.
In his response, Diri expressed happiness at the development.
READ ALSO: Minister, airline operators clash over composition of NCAA board
He commended former Governor Seriake Dickson for ensuring that the state has its own airport.
The governor said Dickson started the project, which had been on the drawing board and ensure its completion before handing over to him.
Diri said: “This is a dream come true for our state and our people. I thank God Almighty because this journey had been a winding one from my immediate past predecessor and I have been in the saddle for over a year waiting for this licence. Today, God made it possible.
“I also thank my predecessor, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson. This airport had been on the drawing board but he took the bull by the horns by starting the airport and virtually completed it. May I on behalf of this government and the people of Bayelsa appreciate him.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Chelsea end Man City’s quadruple hopes, through to FA Cup final
Chelsea have advanced to the final of the English FA Cup after beating Manchester City 1-0 in their semifinal clash...
Bayern respond to UCL exit with Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich bounced back from their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with a victory over Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga...
Championship leaders Norwich make instant return to Premier League
English Championship leaders, Norwich have won promotion back to the Premier League after Brentford and Swansea failed to win on...
FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons drop to 38th in world, stay first in Africa
Nigeria senior women’s football team, Super Falcons dropped a place in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Friday. The...
The +1.5 Goal Methods in Football
We get into the real world with a viral strategy in sports betting and particularly in France, the strategies on...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...