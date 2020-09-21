NCAA threatens to stop domestic flight operations over breach of COVID-19 protocols | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Monday threatened to stop domestic flight operations in the country over alleged breach of COVID-19 protocols by industry players.

In a letter titled: “Non-Compliance With COVID-19 Protocol,” signed by its Director-General, Capt Musa Nuhu and addressed to local airlines, NCAA stressed that the resumption of domestic operations was predicated on compliance with COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

It, therefore, warned defaulters to desist from the breach of the protocols or face severe penalties for such infractions.

The Federal Government had in July approved the resumption of domestic flight operations in 14 airports including the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, and the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja.

The letter read: “It has been brought to the notice of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority that some domestic airline operators have not been complying with the COVID-19 protocols as released through All Operators Letter (AOL) DG 035/20 ref. NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/260 dated 4th September, 2020 and Advisory Circular (AC) NCAA-AC-AMS-006 dated 4th September, 2020.

“Approvals for resumption of domestic operations are predicated on compliance with the above protocols.

“This is a warning to all domestic operators who are not in compliance to desist from such acts immediately.

“The continued non-compliance with the COVID-19 protocol will attract severe penalties up to and including cancellation of approval to resume domestic operations. Please be guided accordingly.”

