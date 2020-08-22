NCAA to take over investigations on Lagos jet accident –AIB

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said it plans to collaborate with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) with respect to an incident on Friday where King Air Jet collided into a fence at the General Aviation Terminal Apron of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja, Lagos.

AIB said in a statement signed by Tunji Oketumbi, its spokesman, that the mishap occurred about 9:35am, involving a Beechcraft King Air B200 Jet with registration Marks 5N-HIS operated by JED Air Limited.

It promised to let the NCAA take the lead in the investigation given that there was no intention of flight, choosing to comply with the Civil Aviation Act 2006.

Part of the statement read, ‘Accident Investigation Bureau Nigeria (AIB-N) can confirm that an incident involving a Beechcraft King Air B200 Jet with registration Marks 5N-IHS operated by JED Air Limited, occurred around 9:35 am on 21st August, 2020 beside Bristow Hangar 3 at GAT Apron, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos.

‘The aircraft collided with the apron wall while taxing to reposition for ground run.

‘The Bureau has taken the decision not to investigate the incident as there was no intention of flight. This is in line with the provisions of section 29 Civil Aviation Act 2006, Section 3 of Civil Aviation (Investigation of Air Accident) Regulation 2019 and the guidance document of ICAO Annex 13.

‘We recognise the safety issues involved but have taken steps to work with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority who will take lead in the investigation to prevent future occurrences.’

