NCC arrests suspected broadcast pirate in Rivers

Operatives of Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) have arrested a man over alleged illicit redistribution of broadcast signals belonging to various right owners in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The NCC Director of Public Affairs, Mr. Vincent Oyefeso, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Oyefeso said the suspect’s action violated the Copyright Act.

He said: “In an anti-piracy operation executed from September 16 into the wee hours of September 17, 2022, the suspect, who had evaded arrest, was traced and apprehended by the NCC operatives.

“He was arrested at his base in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, while carrying out the unauthorised redistribution of the signals.”

The spokesman said the operation was carried out in collaboration with other enforcement agencies following months of surveillance by the operatives.

He added: “The contrivances seized from the suspect included DSTV, GOTV, Strong and FTA decoders as well as other materials used for the illicit distribution of signals to subscribers who made payments to the suspect to receive the pirated signals.

“The suspect has made useful statements and investigation is ongoing with a view to a likely prosecution.

“The suspect is believed to have a customer base of over 3,000 subscribers on his illegal broadcast network and the commission is processing the information to get to the root of the crime.”

