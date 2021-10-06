NCC bars persons under 18 from SIM registration, ownership in updated guidelines

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has outlawed the registration and ownership of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards by persons under the age of 18.

This was contained in the draft copy of the modified Registration of Telephone Subscribers Regulations published on the commission’s website and signed by the Executive Vice Chairman, Umar Danbatta on Wednesday.

According to the NCC Chief, “Subscriber’ means a person, not below the age of 18 years who subscribes to communications services by purchasing a subscription medium or entering into a subscription contract with a licensee.”

The report further revealed the “activation window to a period of 60 days from the day a new SIM was purchased to when a subscriber is required to register with the relevant licensee (telecom operators) and during which, the new subscriber will be granted limited access to voice calls, message services and other range of services usually provided by mobile operators.”

It further noted that “Subscriber Registration Period means the six months period from the effective date or such other date as the Commission may specify and any extensions thereto that may be announced by the Commission, within which existing subscribers are required to register their Subscription Mediums pursuant to these Regulations.”

