NCC denies renewing Airtel’s operating licence

Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied renewing Airtel Nigeria operating licence.

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, had claimed last week that the regulators had increased the mobile network provider’s licence for another 10 years.

But in a statement issued on Sunday by its Director of Public Affairs, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, NCC said the Airtel licence has not been approved.

The company’s paid N71.61 billion for the current licence which will expire in November 30.

In the statement, NCC said the mobile telecommunication network’s application is still undergoing a regulatory process.

The statement read: ‘’The attention of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been drawn to a recent statement on an online publication credited to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Nigeria, Mr. Olusegun Ogunsanya, to the effect that the mobile operating licence of Airtel has been renewed by the Commission for another period of 10 years.

‘’Mr. Ogunsanya was said to have made the statement while speaking in Lagos on Wednesday, July 14, 202, during the media launch of Airtel’s corporate social responsibility programme, ‘Touching Lives 6.’

“The Commission wishes to state that while Airtel Nigeria has applied for the renewal of the Unified Access Service (UASL) Licence granted to it by the Commission, the application is yet to be approved as it is still undergoing the required regulatory process.

‘’This statement is issued for the guidance of our stakeholders.’’

