NCC orders MTN, Airtel others to implement same short codes for airtime, others

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed mobile network operators (MNOs) in Nigeria to begin the implementation of authorized harmonized short codes (HSC) for providing targeted services to telecom consumers throughout the nation.

Reuben Muoka, the Director of Public Affairs at the NCC, announced in a statement on Monday that the unified short codes were endorsed to align with the regulator’s consumer-centric strategy for telecommunications regulation.

He stated that the utilization of harmonized short codes was intended to ensure consistency in common short codes used across all networks.

This means that the code for checking airtime balance will be the same across all mobile networks for the same function, irrespective of the network a consumer uses.

With the new codes, telecom consumers using the over 226 million active mobile lines in the country can now use the same codes to access services across the networks.

Already, the agency has set a deadline of May 17, 2023, for all mobile networks to fully migrate from hitherto diverse short codes to harmonised codes.

The period between now and May 17, 2023, is provided by the NCC to enable telecom consumers to familiarise themselves with the new codes for various services.

Under the new harmonised short codes regime, 13 common short codes have been approved by the NCC and include 300 for Call Centre/Help Desk on all mobile networks; 301 for voice Mail Deposit; 302 for Voice Mail Retrieval; 303 for Borrow Services; 305 for STOP Service; 310 for Check Balance, and 311 for Credit Recharge.

Also, the common code for Data Plan across networks is now 312. In line with the new direction, 321 is for Share Services, while 323 is for Data Plan Balance. The code 996 is now for Verification of Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration/NIN-SIM Linkage.

The code 2442 is retained for Do-Not-Disturb (DND) unsolicited messaging complaint management, while the common code, 3232, is also retained for Porting Services, otherwise called Mobile Number Portability.

The old and new harmonised short codes will run concurrently up until May 17, 2023, when all networks are expected to have fully migrated to full implementation of the new codes.

