NCC outlines consequence of linking NIN with another person’s SIM

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has cautioned the general public against linking their National Identification Number (NIN) to another person’s Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards, irrespective of affiliations with said person.

This warning was issued on Monday by the NCC Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, Efosa Idehen, during the third run Telecom Consumer Town Hall on Radio (TCTHR) programme, broadcast live on Human Rights Radio, 101.1 FM in Abuja.

The event was hosted on the platform of ‘NCC Digital Signature on Radio’.

The NCC Digital Signature on Radio is the flagship radio programme of the Commission created to educate the general public on the mandates of the Commission.

Read also: Over 180m lines linked with NIN -NCC

According to Idehen, “on no account should a telecom consumer allow another person to register a SIM with another person’s NIN.”

The NCC official further clarified that this was for the protection of the user due to any liabilities or negative consequences arising from the use of another person’s SIM.

“If the person, whose SIM is linked to your line use his own SIM to commit crimes or any form of atrocities, it is easy to be traced to you and then, you will be dealt with because the SIM is linked to your NIN,” he said.

During the radio programme, telecoms consumers were also reminded repeatedly of the October 31, 2021 deadline for NIN-SIM integration.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now