NCC sells 3G spectrum to Airtel, MTN at N117.36 billion

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) generated N117.36 billion from Airtel Nigeria and MTN Nigeria after both firms renewed their 3G spectrum.

Airtel Nigeria paid N58.70 billion to have its 2100 MHz spectrum licence renewed for the 3G network in Nigeria, while MTN Nigeria was charged N58.66 billion.

According to separate statements released by the two companies, Airtel and MTN renewed their spectrum for 15 years.

Both companies’ previous licenses for the 3G spectrum expired at the end of April 2022. But the renewal has extended the validity till April 2037.

In its statement informing shareholders of its licence renewal, Airtel said, to continue operating in the country, it “has made a payment of NGN58.7bn, payable to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to renew its 2×10 MHz 2100 MHz spectrum licence.

“Once renewed, the licence will be valid for a period of 15 years following the expiry of the previous licence (31 April 2022).

“This investment to renew the licence reflects our continued confidence in the opportunity inherent across the Nigerian market, supporting the local communities and economies through furthering digital inclusion and connectivity.”

Also commenting on the licence extension, MTN said: “Having accepted NNC’s offer to renew our 2100MHz spectrum for a period of 15 years, effective from 1 May 2022 to 30 April 2037, MTN Nigeria has paid N58.66 billion to the NCC.

“The 2100MHz spectrum licence enables the provision of 3G mobile services on our network.”

