Tech
NCC to address telecom subscribers’ data depletion complaints
The Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta, said on Thursday the commission was taking measures to tackle the problem of data depletion in the sector.
The NCC chief stated this during the 91st edition of the Telecom Consumer Parliament with the theme: “Data Depletion: Discussions on Various Perspectives” held in Abuja.
The event was attended by representatives of the regulator and consumer advocacy groups.
Danbatta, who was represented at the forum by the NCC Director of Licensing and Authorisation, Muhammed Babajika, said data depletion was one of the most common complaints among customers in the nation’s telecommunication industry.
The complaints, according to him, were mostly from customers who recently migrated to 4G/LTE technology.
He added that the NCC has increased its capacity to handle type approval of devices following the introduction of 5G technology.
