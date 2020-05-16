Latest Politics

NCDC admits error in its COVID-19 report on Akwa Ibom

May 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) Saturday admitted it made a mistake in its report on the COVID-19 infections in Akwa Ibom State.

The centre said on its Twitter handle that the state had only 16 COVID-19 cases and not 17 as erroneously reported.

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, had told journalists earlier in the week that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state was lower than what the NCDC published.

The centre said: “On the 14th of May, four cases reported from Plateau and one case from Akwa Ibom were repeat cases.

“Therefore, Plateau, has a total of 21 cases and Akwa Ibom has 16. We apologise to the state governments for the error and remain committed to ensuring accurate reporting.”

