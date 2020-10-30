NCDC boss, Ihekweazu, harps on need for Nigerians to sustain safety directives on covid-19

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, has called on Nigerians to ensure they still observe all COVID-19 directives.

Ihekweazu, who stated this in a post on his Twitter handle, @Chikwe_I, on Friday, noted that the current rising cases of COVID19 globally remained a reminder that Nigeria was still at risk of the dreaded virus and that no country ‘is safe’ yet.

He wrote, “The increasing number of #COVID19 cases globally is an important reminder that we still remain at risk. No country is safe until every country is safe.

“Please wear a mask, stay two metres away from the next person and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.”

Since the disease, which started in China in December 2019 was discovered in Nigeria in February 2020, the country has recorded

62,521 cases of COVID19 as of October 29, 2020.

Of that number 58,249 had been treated and discharged while 1,141 died from the virus.

