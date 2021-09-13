NCDC calls for vigilance, adherence to COVID-19 protocols as students return to schools

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday called for vigilance and adherence to COVID-19 protocols as students return to schools across the country.

The Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, made the call at the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) briefing in Abuja.

Students returned to schools in many parts of the country on Monday while those in model colleges and upgraded schools had been directed to resume in batches due to the ongoing West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The NCDC chief said: “This brings me to a very important topic today, that I’m sure affects everyone. Life during COVID-19 has been very difficult for parents across the country.

“This week, children will be going back to school because schools are resuming, principals and others are having to deal with this situation of taking responsibility for students who might get infected and spread the virus.

“It’s important to be aware that children are not immune to this disease, they can get it as easily as anyone else and can also spread it as easily as anyone else.

“Although they don’t get generally severely ill, they are very good spreaders of the virus.”

