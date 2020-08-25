NCDC cautions health workers as int’l flights set to resume

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has charged health workers in the country to maintain a high index of suspicion on any patient as international flights are set to resume.

The NCDC made the call on Monday through its Head, Surveillance and Epidemiology Department, Mrs Elsie Ilori, who stated that a high index of suspicion for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases would facilitate response.

Mrs Ilori who gave the advice at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja also informed that the NCDC would intensify the training of frontline responders on effective the implementation of Infection Prevention Control (IPC) measures for the new COVID-19 virus.

She said; “All states should have a trial station at every health facility to determine the priority need and proper placement and treatment of every patient.

“This is important for case management and appropriate channelling of human and material resources.

“Our ability as health professionals to maintain a high index of suspicion for COVID-19 or any other infectious disease will go a long way to enhance response.

“It will also ensure that there is no further transmission of the virus to health workers or others,” she added.

