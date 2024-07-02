News
NCDC confirms 63 cholera deaths in Lagos, Rivers, 31 others
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 2,102 suspected cases of cholera and 63 deaths in 33 states across the country.
The NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, disclosed this at media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.
He said the cases were recorded in 122 local government areas across the states between January 1 and June 30.
The NCDC boss put the fatality-case ration at 3.0 percent
He added that 10 states – Abia, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Kaduna, Rivers and Zamfara accounted for 90 percent of the cases.
