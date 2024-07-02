NCDC confirms 63 cholera deaths in Lagos, Rivers, 31 others

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 2,102 suspected cases of cholera and 63 deaths in 33 states across the country.

The NCDC Director-General, Dr. Jide Idris, disclosed this at media briefing on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the cases were recorded in 122 local government areas across the states between January 1 and June 30.

READ ALSO: NCDC declares emergency, as Nigeria battles Cholera outbreak

The NCDC boss put the fatality-case ration at 3.0 percent

He added that 10 states – Abia, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Lagos, Kaduna, Rivers and Zamfara accounted for 90 percent of the cases.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now