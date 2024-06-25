NCDC declares emergency, as Nigeria battles Cholera outbreak

Nigeria’s health authorities are scrambling to contain a growing cholera outbreak after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) activated its national emergency operations center.

As of June 24th, 2024, the NCDC reported 1,528 suspected cases and 53 deaths across 31 states, with a case fatality rate of 3.5%. This activation signifies a heightened response to the outbreak.

This is according to a Monday update by the agency shared on its official X platform.

“Following a dynamic risk assessment of the #cholera epidemiological situation which placed the country at a very high risk of increased cholera transmission, we have activated the National #Cholera Emergency Operations Centre (EOC),” the NCDC said.

“As of 24th June 2024, a total of 1,528 suspected cases and 53 deaths have been recorded across 31 states.”

The NCDC Director-General, Jide Idris, attributed the outbreak to contaminated water and food. He highlighted the risk assessment that placed the country at “very high risk” for increased cholera transmission.

The national emergency center will focus on coordinating response efforts across affected states, facilitating rapid communication and data analysis to guide decision-making. Additionally, it will mobilize resources and expertise to support affected areas and bolster prevention efforts.

Cholera is a highly contagious diarrheal illness caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium. It spreads through contaminated water and food, particularly in areas with inadequate sanitation and hygiene practices. While easily treatable with prompt rehydration and antibiotics, cholera can be life-threatening if left untreated.

