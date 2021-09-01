News
NCDC DG, Ihekweazu, to resume WHO job Nov
The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (Chikwe Ihekweazu, has gotten an appointment with the World Health Organisation (WHO) as its Assistant Director General of Health Emergency Intelligence and is set to resume on November 1, 2021.
This was contained in a letter signed by the WHO Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, on Tuesday, addressed to staff members of the organisation.
An excerpt reads, “I am pleased to welcome Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu as an Assistant Director-General for Health Emergency Intelligence from November 1, 2021.
Read also: NCDC boss, Ihekweazu, harps on need for Nigerians to sustain safety directives on covid-19
“He will lead the work on strengthening pandemic and epidemic intelligence globally, including heading the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence in Berlin.
“Dr Ihekweazu is currently the Director-General of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control. He was trained as an infectious disease epidemiologist, has over 20 years of experience working in senior public health and leadership positions in several National Public Health Institutes, including the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases, the United Kingdom’s Health Protection Agency, and Germany’s Robert Koch Institute.
“He has led several short-term engagements for WHO, mainly in response to major infectious disease outbreaks around the world.
“Dr Ihekweazu, a Nigerian national, who was born in Germany, is a graduate of the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria and has a Masters in Public Health from the Heinrich-Heine University, Dusseldorf, Germany.
“In 2003, he was awarded a Fellowship for the European Programme for Intervention Epidemiology Training and subsequently completed his Public Health specialization in the United Kingdom. He is widely published in medical peer-review journals.”
