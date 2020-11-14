NCDC gives update on outbreak of Yellow fever in Delta, Enugu, Bauchi

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has provided an update on the outbreak of Yellow fewer in Delta, Enugu and Bauchi States, amid reports of 76 deaths recorded in November.

The Director General of NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday said that it is currently responding to the outbreaks in the three mentioned states.

He further noted that following the outbreak this month, 1, 2 and 8 cluster cases and deaths were reported to the agency by the State Epidemiologists of the three affected states.

Dr Ihekweazu said that 74 suspected cases involving 35 deaths were reported from Delta State; 70 suspected cases with 33 deaths from Enugu and 78 suspected cases with 8 deaths from Bauchi State, respectively.

He said; “Between Nov. 1 and 11, 2020, a total of 222 suspected cases, 19 confirmed cases and 76 deaths have been reported from these three states.

“Most of the cases were males, with ages ranging from 1-55 years, presenting symptoms that included fever, headache, fatigue, jaundice, abdominal pain, vomiting with or without blood, epistaxis, and blood in stools/urine.

As at Nov. 7 the National Yellow Fever Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) was activated to coordinate all response activities across the affected states.

“The State Epidemiology Team in the affected states is leading the response with support from NCDC, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), and World Health Organisation (WHO). “National Rapid Response Teams (RRT) from the NCDC has been deployed to support response activities in Delta and Enugu States,” Dr Ihekweazu concluded.

