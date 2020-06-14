NCDC issues new guidelines for worship centres to stem spread of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has issued new guidelines for places of worship across the country, to stem the spread of COVID-19, warning against any form of direct contact.

This was revealed by the Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu on Saturday, while briefing the Presidential Task Force, PTF, on COVID-19, on restriction measures to stem the virus.

In the new guidelines signed by Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, practices such as handshakes are discouraged.

According to the Agency, “practices that require sharing of materials should be limited. For example, ablution should be performed at home.”

The NCDC guidelines also demanded that religious centres be disinfected routinely, before and after worship.

It states that “there should be no entry without face masks. All attendees and religious leaders must wear a face mask. People who are sick should not go to places of worship. There should be temperature screening on entry.

“Hand washing facilities and hand sanitisers should be provided at the point of entries and strategic points, and attendance at religious settings should not exceed 1/3 of sitting capacity.”

The NCDC guidelines which also provide additional requirements to ensure that places of worship are safe demanded that religious centres be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain a two-metres distance from each other.

