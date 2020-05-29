NCDC raises alarm, says COVID-19 test kits now being sold in black markets

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has raised an alarm over the sale of COVID-19 diagnostic test kits in “black markets”.

Dr Chikwe who raised the alarm on Thursday while speaking at the Presidential Task Force briefing in Abuja, warned those who are desperate to get tested for COVID-19 to be careful.

According to him, Nigerians should be cautious while purchasing diagnostic test kits as there was currently a lot of pressure, as companies seek to test their employees before they resume work.

“It is important that as we open our industries, we really think about the measures that we advise everyone to carry out and leave testing for the purpose for which it is there.

“There is a growing black market on rapid diagnostics test kits in Nigeria, we have to be careful in what we buy, how we use it and how we interpret the results that they provide,” he said.

This came after the NCDC said that there was nothing controversial in the confirmation of two COVID-19 cases in Kogi State.

For the first time, Kogi was on Wednesday listed among Nigerian states with the record of the dreaded virus.

