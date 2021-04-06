NCDC raises the alarm over outbreak of bird flu in seven states | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has said that Kano, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Nasarawa, Kaduna and Niger States have reported confirmed human cases of Avian Influenza H5N1 also called “Bird flu.”

The NCDC Director General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, April 6, in Abuja, while providing highlights of the epidemiological situation and response activities in Nigeria.

Avian Influenza are strains of the influenza virus that primarily infect birds, but can also infect humans.

This type of flu is most often contracted by contact with sick birds, and can also be passed from person to person. It spreads by airborne respiratory droplets (coughs or sneezes).

Symptoms begin within two to eight days, and are like the common flu. Cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache and shortness of breath may occur.

Ihekweazu said as of March 24, 2021, the seven states reported outbreaks of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) cases (H5N1) in poultries.

“Health National Rapid Response Team (RRT) from NCDC and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture were deployed to Bauchi, Kano and Plateau States.

“A total of 83 human samples were received and 64 (87.7 per cent) samples were tested. Of the tested samples, seven (10.9 per cent) were positive for Flu A, six 85.7 per cent were subtype A/H5 while one 14.3 per cent was unsub-typable,” he explained.

The NCDC boss said official notification about the outbreak had been conveyed to the World Health Organisation (WHO) as required by the International Health Regulations (IHR).

He added that an official report had also been sent to the authorities at both Federal level and the affected states.

“Avian influenza outbreak Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) at level 1 has been activated at national and in two states (Plateau and Gombe).

“Seven confirmed samples have been shipped to the WHO Collaborating Centre (WHO-CC) in the United States (US) for further characterisation,” he noted.

Speaking on the response activities, he said a second session of EOC had been conducted with review of outbreak situation, response Terms of Reference (TORs) and Incident Actions Plan (IAPs).

“Seven states: Kano, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Niger States have confirmed cases of Avian Influenza among poultry.

“Two states have reported seven cases among humans – Kano four and Plateau three. Only Kano, Plateau, Bauchi and Gombe States have had human contacts of birds followed up,” he said.

According to him, of the 83 contacts reported, 27 contacts are from three Local Government Areas (LGAs); Nasarawa, Ungogo and Gwale in Kano State.

The others are: 18 contacts from two LGAs (Jos North and South) in Plateau; 19 contacts from two LGAs (Bauchi and Toro) in Bauchi State, and 19 contacts from three LGAs (Kaltungo, Yamaltu Deba and Gombe) in Gombe State.

Ihekweazu stated that all contacts were farmers, farm workers, bird handlers and traders, adding that the contacts were still asymptomatic except one who presented catarrh.

The NCDC boss noted that sensitisation was carried out by the national and state RRT to farm owners, workers, Live Bird Market (LBM) associations and communities in the affected states.

He added that biosecurity measures were extensively discussed for the benefit of the farmers and communities.

