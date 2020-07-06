NCDC Supervisor dies of Covid-19

A supervisor posted to Zamfara State by the Nigeria Centre for the Disease Control (NCDC) Dr. J.J. Shalanga, has died of COVID-19.

Shalanga had been in the state since the beginning of the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria three months ago.

According to the Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Yahaya Kanoma, Shalanga fell ill and was rushed to the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, but died before reaching the hospital on Sunday.

According to Kanoma, Shalanga’s samples were tested, and it was discovered that he died of coronavirus.

“His remains have been taken to his home town in Plateau State for burial,” Kanoma said.

