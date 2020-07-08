NCDC to establish COVID-19 test centre in Nasarawa

The Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, said on Wednesday the agency would establish a molecular laboratory in Nasarawa State to enable medical experts conduct COVID-19 tests for people of the state.

Ihekweazu, who disclosed this during a courtesy call on Governor Abdullahi Sule in Lafia, assured that the NCDC would work with the state government to set up the laboratory in the next few weeks.

The NCDC chief was in Nasarawa to inspect facilities at the state Infectious Diseases Control Centre in Lafia.

He commended the governor for investing heavily in the health security of the people.

Ihekweazu described the state-owned Infectious Diseases Control Centre as a great opportunity to pool together resources and expertise from the state, alongside the resources from the NCDC, research institutions and the private sector.

He promised to brief the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on the progress made in the state with a view to providing more support.

“I’m going to Abuja with two mandates. What I can do from the small pot of resources – human, technical and otherwise.

“But also really to passionately talk to the PTF to recognise the work you are doing and support you,” he told the governor.

