NCFront observers commend voters, INEC in Ondo

The Elections Observation Mission of the National Consultative Front (NCFront) on Sunday commended the people of Ondo State for their overall civility and resilience during the state’s governorship election.

In a statement signed by its members, Mr. Isa Aremu, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, Mr. Ernest Ofoye, Princess Adesola Ogunleye, and Dame Olabisi Adu, the mission urged the people of Ondo to sustain the peace which prevailed during the poll.

The group said: “NCFront commends the good people of Ondo State for the overall civility and resilience demonstrated during the voting process and their patience during the counting process.

“The NCFront Observation Mission, which stormed Ondo with a firm resolve to stand against cases of electoral violence, vote-buying, and selling, affirms that the just-concluded election is an improvement on the Edo electoral process.

“We, therefore, wish to commend INEC and other key stakeholders, especially the Nigerian press, for ensuring substantial peace and credibility in Ondo 2020.

“We also like to admonish political actors and supporters to shun any act capable of discrediting and derailing the final outcome of the election.

“We wish to task the winner of this keenly-contested election to be magnanimous in victory by extending the olive branch to his fellow contestants in the interest of a united and stable Ondo State.”

NCFront said it deployed over 300 observers to Ondo State after proper training and orientation to observe and provide real-time pre-election and post-election reports.

It said that despite the heavy downpour that almost marred the voting process, the electorate peacefully performed their duty.

“The security agencies, especially the police, were fair and firm in discharging their duties, a conduct which was sustained throughout the entire process of counting, collation, transmission, and announcement of the results.

“NCFront observers identified poor adherence to the laid-down guidelines of INEC on COVID-19 in most areas visited.

“There was also zero compliance to physical/social distancing guidelines,” it added.

The group said while 25 percent of the voters did not wear their face masks, others put them in their pockets and bags and some wore them on their chins.

