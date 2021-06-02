 NCoS cadet commits suicide in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria
NCoS cadet commits suicide in Kaduna

A cadet with the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCos) in Kaduna State, Mansur Suleiman, has committed suicide in the state.

Suleiman, who was among the cadets attending the 28th Assistant Superintendent correctional basic course at the Nigerian Correctional Service Staff College in Kaduna, committed suicide in the college hostel in the early hours of Wednesday.

The Commandant of the college, Peter Pevigo, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the cadet killed himself after his roommates had gone out for early morning prayers on Wednesday.

The commandant has ordered a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of the cadet

