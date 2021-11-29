News
NCoS commences headcount as Police confirms arrest of eight escaped inmates from Jos attack
The Plateau Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed that it is conducting a headcount to ascertain the number of inmates that have escaped from the Jos Correctional centre.
This came in the aftermath of an attack on the facility by gunmen on Sunday.
ASC Geofrey Longdiem, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, made this disclosure during a media briefing on Monday in Jos.
Ripples Nigeria had reported that gunmen invaded the prison yard on Sunday evening but were vehemently resisted by the armed personnel of combined security agencies in the state.
Some of the inmates have, however, escaped from the facility during the attack.
READ ALSO: NCoS confirms escape of four inmates in Jos custodial centre
The Police Command in the state has arrested eight of the escaped inmates and promised to arrest all others whom are still at large.
Longdiem said that the headcount would enable the NCoS to have an accurate number of inmates that had escaped from the facility.
“We are currently doing a headcount of the inmates.This exercise will enable us know how many inmates have escaped,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...