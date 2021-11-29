NCoS commences headcount as Police confirms arrest of eight escaped inmates from Jos attack

The Plateau Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has revealed that it is conducting a headcount to ascertain the number of inmates that have escaped from the Jos Correctional centre.

This came in the aftermath of an attack on the facility by gunmen on Sunday.

ASC Geofrey Longdiem, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command, made this disclosure during a media briefing on Monday in Jos.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that gunmen invaded the prison yard on Sunday evening but were vehemently resisted by the armed personnel of combined security agencies in the state.

Some of the inmates have, however, escaped from the facility during the attack.

READ ALSO: NCoS confirms escape of four inmates in Jos custodial centre

The Police Command in the state has arrested eight of the escaped inmates and promised to arrest all others whom are still at large.

Longdiem said that the headcount would enable the NCoS to have an accurate number of inmates that had escaped from the facility.

“We are currently doing a headcount of the inmates.This exercise will enable us know how many inmates have escaped,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now