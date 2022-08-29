Metro
NCoS confirms death of Kuje prison inmate
The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, on Monday confirmed the death of an inmate of Kuje Custodial Centre.
The NCoS spokesman in the FCT, Mr. Chukwuedo Humphrey, who confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja, said the inmate who was admitted into Kuje custodial centre in 2019 died after a protracted illness.
He was however silent on the reported protest in the facility.
He said: “After the inmate was diagnosed with some chronic ailments, he was immediately placed on special medical management by a combined team of medical personnel in the facility.
“He also had occasional referrals to the University of Abuja Teaching hospital, Gwagwalada, when necessary.
“Unfortunately, when the inmate’s health deteriorated over the weekend, all efforts by the medical personnel to resuscitate him failed.
“A peaceful prayer session is being organised by the staffers and fellow inmates of the deceased for the repose of his soul.”
