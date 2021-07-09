News
NCoS confirms escape of four inmates in Jos custodial centre
The Plateau Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) on Friday confirmed the escape of four inmates from the Jos Custodial Centre.
The Controller-in-Charge of the command, Samuel Aguda, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos, said the jailbreak occurred in the wee hours of Thursday.
He, however, blamed the incident on the personnel negligence.
Aguda said: “You are all aware of the ugly incident that happened in our major facility here in Jos.
“Yesterday, at about 1:00 a.m., four suspects, who are awaiting trial over kidnapping and armed robbery, escaped from our facility.
“When I came to the scene, I realised that it is either that they duplicated the key to the cell or there was serious negligence on the part of personnel on duty.
READ ALSO: Four inmates escape Jos correctional facility
“The inmates escaped through the fence.”
The controller said the command had commenced investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the incident
He added: “Currently, the Assistant Controller General in charge of Operations is personally on ground investigating the matter.
“We have also constituted a search party that visited motor parks, markets, and other places in search of the escapees, but none has been arrested yet.
“But I want to assure members of the public that we will soon get them.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....