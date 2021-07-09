NCoS confirms escape of four inmates in Jos custodial centre

The Plateau Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) on Friday confirmed the escape of four inmates from the Jos Custodial Centre.

The Controller-in-Charge of the command, Samuel Aguda, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Jos, said the jailbreak occurred in the wee hours of Thursday.

He, however, blamed the incident on the personnel negligence.

Aguda said: “You are all aware of the ugly incident that happened in our major facility here in Jos.

“Yesterday, at about 1:00 a.m., four suspects, who are awaiting trial over kidnapping and armed robbery, escaped from our facility.

“When I came to the scene, I realised that it is either that they duplicated the key to the cell or there was serious negligence on the part of personnel on duty.

“The inmates escaped through the fence.”

The controller said the command had commenced investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the incident

He added: “Currently, the Assistant Controller General in charge of Operations is personally on ground investigating the matter.

“We have also constituted a search party that visited motor parks, markets, and other places in search of the escapees, but none has been arrested yet.

“But I want to assure members of the public that we will soon get them.”

