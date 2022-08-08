News
NCoS confirms release of ex-govs Dariye, Nyame from prison
The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed the release of former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye and his Taraba State counterpart, Jolly Nyame, from the facility.
The former governors, who were sentenced to 12 years imprisonment each for money laundering in 2018, were granted pardon by the National Council of State on April 14.
The spokesman for the NCoS, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Chukwuedo Humphrey, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Abuja, said the duo were released alongside three other inmates.
Humphrey said that the letter for the men’s release was sent to the command by the Presidential Committee on Prerogative of Mercy on Monday.
Read also:Ex-govs Dariye, Nyame jailed for stealing, pardoned by Buhari, released from prison
He said the two former governors who were pardoned on ill health and age grounds were released immediately.
The spokesman said: “We have no right to hold them further as soon as we have the letter of clemency from the presidency.
“If we do, it will be against their fundamental human rights.
“They have left the facility today. We got the warrant of release today and have done the needful.
“Dariye and Nyame were in Kuje custodial centre while the three others were in Suleja custodial centre.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...