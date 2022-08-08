NCoS confirms release of ex-govs Dariye, Nyame from prison

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has confirmed the release of former Plateau State governor, Joshua Dariye and his Taraba State counterpart, Jolly Nyame, from the facility.

The former governors, who were sentenced to 12 years imprisonment each for money laundering in 2018, were granted pardon by the National Council of State on April 14.

The spokesman for the NCoS, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Chukwuedo Humphrey, who confirmed the development to journalists on Monday in Abuja, said the duo were released alongside three other inmates.

Humphrey said that the letter for the men’s release was sent to the command by the Presidential Committee on Prerogative of Mercy on Monday.

Read also:Ex-govs Dariye, Nyame jailed for stealing, pardoned by Buhari, released from prison

He said the two former governors who were pardoned on ill health and age grounds were released immediately.

The spokesman said: “We have no right to hold them further as soon as we have the letter of clemency from the presidency.

“If we do, it will be against their fundamental human rights.

“They have left the facility today. We got the warrant of release today and have done the needful.

“Dariye and Nyame were in Kuje custodial centre while the three others were in Suleja custodial centre.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now