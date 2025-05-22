NCoS places N5m bounty on fleeing Osun prison inmates

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has offered a N5 million cash reward for credible information leading to the re-arrest of inmates who recently escaped from the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Ilesha, Osun State.

At least seven inmates escaped from the facility on Tuesday.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar, announced the measure in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the reward was part of efforts to encourage public cooperation in tracking down the fleeing inmates and ensuring their prompt return to lawful custody.

The spokesman appealed to members of the public to assist by reporting any useful information to the nearest security agency.

He assured that all tips would be treated with the highest level of confidentiality and anonymity.

The statement read: “The NCoS urges citizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or persons believed to be among the escapees.

“To facilitate the process, the NCoS provided contact details for its Public Complaint Response Desk as well as direct telephone lines and email addresses:

“The Email addresses are – [email protected], [email protected], Phone: 07087086005, 09060004598, 08075050006.”

