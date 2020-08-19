NCoS resumes inmates’ admission in 27 states, Abuja

The Nigerian Correctional Service said on Wednesday it had commenced the admission of inmates into custodial centres in 28 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.

The Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Ja’afaru Ahmed, disclosed this during the presentation of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other materials by Prisoners Rehabilitation Welfare Action (PRAWA) and Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) to the service in Abuja.

He, however, added that eight states were yet to comply with the COVID-19 guidelines for reopening.

Ahmed said since the admission was restored, over 9,900 inmates had been taken to the various custodian centres in the country.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt may commute death sentence to life imprisonment for some inmates

He added that no single case of COVID-19 has been recorded in any custodial centre in Nigeria.

The NCoS chief said: “We have been investing a lot in the health of the inmates, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have also been receiving donations from other organisations. I can assure you that there is no COVID-19 case at our custodial centres.”

Join the conversation

Opinions