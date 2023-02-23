NCP urges Nigerian govt to obey Supreme Court’s order on naira swap

The National Conscience Party (NCP) on Thursday urged the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow the old and new naira notes to co-exist.

President Muhammadu Buhari had last Thursday extended the validity of the old N200 notes till April 10.

He also declared that the old N500 and N1000 notes had ceased to be legal tender despite the Supreme Court’s order which held that all the banknotes remain valid pending the determination of a suit filed by All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on the matter.

In a communiqué issued after an Emergency Meeting of its National Coordinating Council held on Wednesday, the NCP urged the federal government and CBN to obey the Supreme Court order and allow both old and new notes to remain legal tender.

The communiqué was signed by the party’s Acting National Chairman, Waheed Lawal, the National Secretary, Adebola Lateef, and Pastor Peters Omoragbon (NDC South-South).

The NCP argued that the cash swap policy has caused hardship for Nigerians as evident in widespread protests and violent riots, particularly in the Southern part of the country.

It added that the policy is fraught with poor timing and handling by the CBN.

The communiqué read: “It is not the role of the CBN to fight corruption by politicians. Law enforcement agencies are there to do this.

“The NCC, therefore, called for the resignation of the CBN Governor or the outright sack by the FGN and the appointment of a new CBN Governor with immediate effect.”

