NCP zonal leaders sack national chairman, Tanko, elect Ahmed as replacement

A vote of no-confidence seems to have been passed on the National Chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Mallam Yunusa Tanko, as the National Deputy Chairmen (NDC) of the party met to fill the leadership vacuum in the party and took other decisions without him.

NDC are representatives of the party in all the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Recall that Mallam Tanko, as National Chairman of NCP had recently taken up appointment as the spokesman for the Labour Party. This development obviously did not go down well with NCP’s stakeholders who demanded his immediate resignation, not just as the chairman of the party, but also as a member of the party.

The deputy chairmen during the recent meeting noted in a communique at the end of the meeting that Tanko has to resign as it was unconstitutional and illegal for him to belong to two parties at the same time.

The National Deputy Chairman who attended the virtual meetings and signed the document include Pastor Peters Omoragbon (South South). Alhaji Waheed Lawal (South-West); Comrade Adebola Lateef (Ag. National General Secretary). HRH Goodluck Obi (South-East); and Comrade Suleiman Ahmed (North-West).

They said the meetings were crucial in order to provide the much needed leadership for the party membership.

The resolutions of the body were made public after their marathon meetings which took place on December 28, 2022, January 2nd, 2023, January 6th, and January 10th, 2023, via virtual platform.

The Deputy Chairmen stated that their meetings and resolutions were based on the fact that they recognized that there was leadership vacuum in the party and as elected representatives had the mandate to provide a sense of direction to their teeming members.

“Recognising that there is a leadership vacuum that is needed to be addressed urgently; Determined as elected Leaders from the Geo-Political Zones of Nigeria to provide that sense of direction to our members imbued with a new political vision to emancipate our members from their current confusion and crisis of confidence due to lack of adequate information and communication we believe that the party would be made more formidable once the issue of leadership of the party is addressed”, the stated.

Part of the resolutions was the election of Comrade Suleiman Ahmed, North West, as Acting leader of the group. “For the purpose of coordination and providing a ‘rallying-point’ for the party’s activities within the Zones based on Article 4.4.2 (b) and 5, pending the outcome of a NEC/NCC Meeting we unanimously elected Comrade Suleiman Ahmed as Acting Leader of the NDC.”

Other major decisions taken at the virtual meeting included pursuing the legal case for the re-registration of the party by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to a conclusive end, even if to approach the Supreme Court.

They noted that the Party was at a very critical stage of evolution with potential crisis of confidence that could destroy it if urgent steps are not taken, adding that there was a leadership vacuum which was needed to be addressed urgently.

The chairmen were also of the opinion that there was need for them to meet physically to address other critical issues “The outcome of the above enlarged meeting of the NDCs shall lay the groundwork for a formal physical NEC/NCC Meeting at a date and venue to be agreed upon by the Leadership of the Party.”

