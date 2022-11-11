NCS detains officer in video arresting trucks laden with fuel

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has detained an unnamed officer for flouting the dress code of the service while on duty.

The officer had recorded himself half-clad after arresting a truck loaded with Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) at Malabo Checkpoint on Belel Road, Adamawa state.

In the video, the NCS personnel claimed the truck was carrying the fuel across the border, however, in a statement released by the Customs, it was disclosed that the trucks had flouted no law, as they were still within Nigeria’s territory, a statement released on Thursday disclosed.

NCS said preliminary investigations showed that the trucks on transit are 55 kilometres away from the location of the nearest border, and they were conveying PMS documets duly signed by the Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC).

“Between the place where this incident occurred and the border, there are fully operational petrol stations. Preliminary investigations indicate that the drivers on these trucks were in possession of duly signed product distribution sheets for consignments allocated by PPMC for filling stations within that vicinity.

“As vehicles in transit, they are considered still to be well within city limits and therefore can neither be accused of nor arrested for transporting goods across the border.” NCS said.

According to Customs, the officer is currently attached to the Federal Operations Unit Zone D in Adamawa, and his action and speech “suggests a level of incoherence associated with people of an unstable mind.

“Indeed, his actions led to his immediate withdrawal by the Controller Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘D’, who instructed his detention pending medical evaluation.

“The NCS seriously frowns at any action that is inimical to the economic well-being of our nation. Our battle with smuggling has been unequivocal and unyielding.

“Our checkpoints are usually manned by a team of officers all of whom are assigned specific responsibilities. The levels of checks and counter-checks created as part of the NCS strategic enforcement initiative have made it extremely difficult for breaches to occur”, the statement reads.

