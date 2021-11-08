NDA dismisses reports on the arrest of military personnel

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) on Monday dismissed the reports on the arrest of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) operative, Sgt. Torsabo Solomon, over the attack on the Academy’s facility in Kaduna.

Bandits in military uniforms had in the early hours of August 24 attacked the NDA’s permanent site, killed two officers and abducted another.

Reports said on Monday that Solomon was arrested on the order of the NDA Commandant, Major-Gen IM Yusuf, at the NAF’s 153 BSG in Yola, Adamawa State.

However, in a statement signed by one Major Bashir Mohammed, the Academy said the NAF operative was not in its custody.

The NDA declared that the perpetrators of the attack would be apprehended soon.

The statement read: “The attention of the Nigerian Defence Academy has been drawn to a viral publication on social media regarding the arrest of one Sgt. Torsabo Solomon for his involvement in the security breach in Nigerian Defence Academy and was conveyed to the Academy for investigation.

“This is to inform the general public that the above-named person is not in the Nigerian Defence Academy’s custody as alleged and has no connection with the Academy.

“The Nigerian Defence Academy is a Military Training Institution and not an Investigative Security Agency. The general public is hereby advised to disregard this misinformation and refer to relevant Investigative Security Agencies for clarification.

“The Nigerian Defence Academy wishes to reassure the general public that the perpetrators of the security breach on the Nigerian Defence Academy architecture will sooner rather than later be apprehended.”

