NDA reacts to bandits attack on Kaduna barracks

Authorities of Nigeria’s apex military institution, the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) have reacted to an attack on its Afaka, Kaduna State, barracks in the early morning of Tuesday, where one Majors were reportedly abducted and two officers, including a Naval officer, were shot dead.

In a statement titled ‘Security Breach of Nigerian Defence Academy Architecture’, the Academy Public Relations Officer, Major Bashir Muhd Jajira, confirmed the attack but assured that the situation has been brought under control as the bandits have been neutralized.

The statement reads:

“The security architecture of the Nigerian Defence Academy was compromised early this morning by unknown gunmen who gained access into the residential area within the Academy in Afaka.



“During the unfortunate incident, we lost two personnel and one was abducted.

“The Academy, in collaboration with the 1 Division Nigerian Army and Air Training Command, as well as other security agencies in Kaduna State, has since commenced pursuit of the unknown gunmen within the general area with a view to tracking them and rescue the abducted personnel.

“The NDA community and Cadets are safe in the Academy. We assure the general public that this unknown gunmen would soon be apprehended and the abducted personnel rescued.”

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported how the gunmen, in their hundreds, armed with sophisticated weapons, had invaded the barracks at about 1am on Tuesday and engaged the security guards in a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than 30 minutes.

The gunmen had also succeeded in abducting two Majors in the attack which threw the barracks and the surrounding communities in serious panic.

