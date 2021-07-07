Politics
NDDC auditors uncovered 12,000 abandoned projects in Niger Delta — Akpabio
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, said on Wednesday the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) forensic auditors have uncovered at least 12,128 abandoned projects in the region.
Akpabio, who disclosed this when the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, visited him in Abuja, said the projects have no specific ownership attached to them.
He added that the Federal Government had listed 9,080 projects for consideration in the verification exercise.
The minister said: “Most of these abandoned projects have become sanctuaries to criminals. Projects were embarked on without consultations.
READ ALSO: South-South elders charge Buhari to fast-track NDDC forensic audit
“There was no initial coordination. So, as part of its mandate, the ministry has adopted a programme called ‘Strategic Implementation Work Plan (SIWP). This will coordinate the activities of development partners and stakeholders to prevent duplication of projects in the region.”
Akpabio, however, noted that the ministry is developing a “catch them young” programme aimed at enlightening young people who are still in primary and secondary schools on the essence of peace, and dangers attached to vandalisation of oil pipelines.
In her response, Mohammed commended the minister on his efforts in the Niger Delta and expressed the readiness of the UN to help in addressing the problems in the region.
By: John Chukwu
