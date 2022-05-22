NDDC cancels unexecuted contracts of more than 20 years, orders contractors to refund funds

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has revoked contracts awarded between 2000 and 2019 and abandoned by contractors.

The NDDC Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr. Ibitoye Abosede, announced this in a statement issued on Sunday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

She said the Presidency ordered the cancellation of the projects following recommendations by forensic auditors appointed by the Federal Government to undertake forensic audits of the commission since 2001.

The director said: “Consequently, all affected contractors are advised to note that all monies earlier received by way of mobilisation for any of the projects are to be promptly refunded.

“The contractors are to refund the monies to the commission’s account with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“This is to bring to the notice of all contractors engaged by the NDDC, as well as stakeholders and the general public, the implementation of the forensic audit report.

“The Presidency has directed that all contracts awarded by the NDDC from 2000 to December 31, 2019, for which the beneficiary contractors are yet to mobilise to site, are cancelled.

“The cancellation is also in line with the terms of the contracts for the award of the said projects.”

