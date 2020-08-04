NDDC CONTRACTS: Ibori denies allegation, tells Akpabio to calm down

Former Delta State governor, James Ibori has responded to the allegation of being among the beneficiaries of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contracts.

He was among those the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, purportedly listed to have received NDDC contracts.

But responding in a statement by his media assistant, Tony Eluemunor, Ibori denied the claim and advised Akpabio to “calm down and focus on the task at hand.”

The statement read, “On hearing the news of the alleged Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract awarded to him this (Monday) morning, from the former Governor of Akwa-Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as published in a newspaper and other online publications, he did not want to join in the ‘dancing in the market square’ going on in the NDDC right now.

“He has decided to make this clarification for the records because friends and associates inundated him with phone calls this morning. So, he is stating categorically that he never solicited for, or was awarded, or indeed executed, any contract with NDDC or any government agency, at any time, for that matter.

“And in all, he has been through in and out of public office, he has never been accused of being a government contractor, let alone a failed one hence he did not want to dignify the allegation with a response because it is ridiculous. So, Ibori is advising Akpabio, his brother, friend and member of the former Governors Forum, to please calm down and focus on the task at hand.”

Aside Ibori, other people accused of being beneficiaries of the agency’s contracts that had denied the claim included Senator James Manager, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, former governor Emmanuel Uduaghan.

