NDDC forensic audit ends in July – Akpabio | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
NDDC forensic audit ends in July – Akpabio
The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, said on Saturday the ongoing forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) would be completed in July
President Muhammadu Buhari had in October 2019 ordered the forensic audit of NDDC since 2001 following allegations of funds misappropriation at the commission.
Akpabio, who stated this during the inauguration of the physical verification phase of the forensic audit at the Ibom Icon Hotels and Golf Resort Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, said the exercise involves the internal reforms of the NDDC.
He stressed that the 16 auditors selected for the field audit would now begin to identify and verify the projects across the Niger Delta.
The minister said: “It is the considered position of President Muhammadu Buhari that for us to have a properly constituted board for the NDDC, we should first take a look at what has happened to the commission since inception.
“There was nothing our detractors have not done to stop the forensic audit and this has led some people to wonder if the forensic audit has been aborted.
“The President is resolute that he cannot leave the Niger Delta and the NDDC the way he met it. As a demonstration of this commitment, he is funding the forensic audit from the budget of the Presidency. The security component of the audit exercise is very important because of the safety issues in the Niger Delta region.
READ ALSO: NDDC is “born again”, says Interim Administrator Akwa, as stakeholders kick against tenor extension
“We decided to start the audit exercise from the NDDC headquarters while security arrangements were being firmed up. The field visit is a critical next step, after which we go into the office to produce the reports.”
The NDDC Interim Administrator, Mr. Efiong Akwa, described the forensic audit as a serious and deliberate exercise, saying the committee would inspect the 12,000 projects scattered across the region.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Bayern respond to UCL exit with Bundesliga win over Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich bounced back from their defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with a victory over Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga...
Championship leaders Norwich make instant return to Premier League
English Championship leaders, Norwich have won promotion back to the Premier League after Brentford and Swansea failed to win on...
FIFA Ranking: Super Falcons drop to 38th in world, stay first in Africa
Nigeria senior women’s football team, Super Falcons dropped a place in the latest FIFA World ranking released on Friday. The...
The +1.5 Goal Methods in Football
We get into the real world with a viral strategy in sports betting and particularly in France, the strategies on...
Musa eyes NPFL title to mark Kano Pillars return
Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa is looking to win the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) title with Kano Pillars. The...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Better tagged the week of the great debate following the Twitter’s choice to situate its African headquarters in Ghana. Some...
3 easy steps to repair your damaged PDF documents
If you are here because you are having issues with your PDF file, then you are in the right place!...
Elon Musk moves to manage paralysis with brain microchips. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Elon Musk vows...
Nigerian innovation hubs make list of new AfriLabs members. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian innovation hubs...
Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts AI to improve business model. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ShortLet adapts...
Nigeria’s ScholarX partners Airtel on new product. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ScholarX partners...