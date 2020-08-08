NDDC IMC ‘confused’, Sen Nwaoboshi dismisses demand to refund N2.5bn

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Peter Nwaoboshi, on Friday, dismissed the commission’s request for him to refund N2.5 billion.

In a statement, Nwaoboshi said the NDDC Interim Management Committee (IMC) was confused because he was initially accused of obtaining a N3.7 billion contract that had now been reduced to N2.5 billion.

The commission had alleged that the senator was awarded a N2.5 billion contract to supply plastic desks and chairs to primary and secondary schools in the Niger Delta.

The NDDC claimed the items were bought but diverted to a warehouse along the Benin expressway.

The IMC subsequently forwarded a letter to Nwaoboshi and asked him to refund N2.5billion to the commission.

However, in his response to the NDDC request for refund of N2.5billion, the federal lawmaker said the commission’s “charade” could be seen even through the eyes of Stevie Wonder.

READ ALSO: NDDC demands refund of N2.5bn from Senator Nwaoboshi for contract not executed

The statement read: “The purported letter addressed to the Distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi was written on the 5th of July 2020 and as at today, 7th of August 2020, said letter has not reached Senator Peter Nwaoboshi – either in person or Office or by substitution.

“Nowhere in the purported letter was it stated that the warehouse, where the plastic chairs were domiciled at belongs to distinguished Senator Peter Nwaoboshi.

“We have always maintained that members of IMC of NDDC are bunch of confused men without vision or direction. Initially, the alleged figure was pegged at N3.7 billion only for the confused IMC team to now come up with a totally different figure of N2.5 billion.

“Nigerians and the entire world could see the charades clearly. Even through the eyes of Steve Wonder!

“However, if the IMC of NDDC feel they truly have a genuine case against senator Peter Nwaoboshi as contained in the purported letter, we are challenging them to go to the law court or make use of every legal procedure available to them.”

Join the conversation

Opinions