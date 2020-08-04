NDDC is the cash cow for Nigerian politicians —Gov Wike

Governor Nyesome Wike of RIvers State on Tuesday described the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as the cash cow of politicians in the country, where they go to milk.

He stated this on Tuesday while speaking on Channels Tv morning show Sunrise Daily.

The NDDC has been in the news in recent times after the National Assembly launched a probe into alleged financial recklessness of the agency’s Interim Management Committee (IMC).

Adding his voice to the development in the commission, Wike said, “I have said before and it is very clear; my concern is everybody knows that NDDC was set up for the development of the region.

READ ALSO: Buhari orders NDDC to pay students stranded abroad

“Unfortunately, they have turned it to a different thing; NDDC is a cash cow for politicians.

“In my own election, NDDC brought N10 billion cash to fight against me.”

The governor said that beyond the IMC that the other committees of the NDDC should also be probed.

Join the conversation

Opinions