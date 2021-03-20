NDDC now a celebrated institution of fraud, scandals —Orbih | Ripples Nigeria

The Deputy National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), South-South, Chief Dan Orbih, on Saturday, described the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a celebrated institution of fraud and scandals.

Orbih stated this at a reception organized in his honour by the Edo State government in Benin City, the state capital.

The event was attended by Governor Godwin Obaseki; his deputy, Phillip Shaibu; and the PDP Chairman in Edo State, Tony Aziegbemi.

The PDP chieftain decried the fraud and scandals in the NDDC, saying the commission is denying the people of Niger Delta the desired development.

Orbih charged the Federal Government to stop playing politics with the development of the Niger Delta and constitute a board for the NDDC in line with the commission’s Act.

He also advised the federal government to suspend all allocations to the NDDC until a proper board is put in place at the commission

Orbih said: “Let me use this occasion to call on the federal government to stop playing politics with the development of the Niger Delta region. I condemn the refusal of the federal government to constitute the NDDC board in accordance with the commission’s Act.

“Until a proper board is inaugurated, the government should suspend all allocations to the commission.”

