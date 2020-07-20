NDDC operated 300 bank accounts before I became minister —Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, said on Monday, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) operated over 300 bank accounts before he assumed office in 2019.

The minister said this while fielding questions from the House of Representatives Committee probing the alleged misappropriation of over N40billion by the commission’s Interim Management Committee (IMC).

He also accused the panel of bullying him.

The Deputy Chairman of the committee, Thomas Ereyitomi, who presided over the hearing, asked Akpabio if the three major projects he had carried out had the approval of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

After he was interrupted while answering the question, the minister said: “Mr. Chairman, the condition we are in now does not require bullying, with due respect.”

However, the deputy chairman simply responded: “We are not bullying you, honourable minister. Answer the question directly. You know you are my leader; an uncommon leader.”

He also thanked the ex-Akwa Ibom governor for his time, adding that the purpose of the committee was not to witch-hunt anyone but to provide a forum for “an interactive session” on the happenings in the NDDC.

