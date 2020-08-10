NDDC: Pondei writes IGP to prosecute contractors who got funds but refused to execute contracts

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu has been asked to arrest and prosecute Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contractors, who after receiving mobilisation funds, failed to execute the contracts.

The acting Managing Director of the commission, Professor Kemebradikumo Pondei made the request in a petition dated July 29, 2020 and addressed to the IGP.

In his petition, the NDDC MD told the IGP that some documents relating to the alleged failed contracts were currently being handled by the police department of operations.

The petition entitled “Re: Forwarding of documents in respect of ongoing investigation” read in part:

“In or about 2017, the commission awarded contracts to certain companies for the production of desks and chairs for primary and secondary schools in the Niger Delta region.

“The list of the companies is attached.

“The contracts were awarded in furtherance of the commission’s education sector mandate in the Niger Delta region.

“Instead of supplying the chairs and desks to the commission’s warehouse in Port Harcourt or to any of the NDDC offices in the nine Niger Delta states, the contractors supplied them to a warehouse described as Akuede Akwis, Benin Expressway, Okpanam before Wichetech.

“The warehouse is located in Delta State and has no relationship with the commission.”

The Pondei led Interim Management Committee of the NDDC is being investigated over alleged financial recklessness.

