NDDC PROBE: No need for Pondei to appear before panel again —Gbajabiamila

The acting Managing Director (MD) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Kemebradikumo Pondei, who slumped while being probed on Monday, will no longer appear before the House of Representatives panel.

The House of Reps Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila stated this after the drama at the venue of the probe.

The Reps members, who are investigating alleged misappropriation in the NDDC were questioning Pondei to make clarification on some of his claims on the spendings by the commission when he fainted and was rushed to the hospital.

Joining the committee, Gbajabiamila apologized for the stuffy hearing room and also wished Pondei a speedy recovery.

He said, “We wish him well. I have been here barely five minutes and I am already sweating profusely. So I do understand and apologise to everybody here for the poorly conducive atmosphere. I want to say at this point and make it clear, that is not an adversarial hearing. It is not even inquisitorial.

“It is a fact-finding mission for the people of Nigeria. Just to make things better and we should handle this as such. No one is under inquisition. The fact must come out and that is why the committee is doing what it is doing.

“Because of these conditions in this hall, we don’t need to hear further from the acting MD because he has already submitted his written report. I think you can use the documents to do the work that needs to be done.

“Starting from the minister, Dr. Cairo and all the executive directors – we are sorry under the conditions which you have been invited and my members are under the same conditions. We wish Mr Pondei all the best.”

