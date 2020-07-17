NDDC PROBE: Reps meet Nunieh, summon Akpabio

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has been summoned by the House of Representatives committee probing alleged misappropriation in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The committee made the summon on Friday. It asked Akpabio to appear before it on Monday.

The invitation to the former senator came after the Rep committee met with the former acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Nunieh.

Nunieh’s meeting with the lawmakers was via Zoom. She was billed to meet with the lawmakers on Thursday but was unable, following the besieging of her Port Harcourt home by some policemen.

Nunieh had made some allegations of corruption against the Minister including claiming that he once sexually harassed her.

