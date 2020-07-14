NDDC PROBE: Rivers govt says no harm should happen to Joi Nunieh

The Rivers State Government has warned that no harm should happen to the immediate past acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Joi Nunieh.

The Senate ad-hoc committee’s ongoing probe into allegations of corruption in the NDDC has seen the former MD of the commission, Joi Nunieh and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio attacking each other in the media.

In a statement on Tuesday by its Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, the Rivers State government said that it viewed with concern the recent developments at the NDDC “in which the name of our daughter, Dr. Joi Nunieh, the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the Commission, has been dragged into.”

It, therefore, called on those involved in the ongoing investigations in the NDDC to ensure that Dr Nunieh did not suffer any harm in the course of their undertakings.

READ ALSO: ‘I slapped Akpabio’, ex-NDDC MD, Nunieh, accuses Minister of sexual harassment

“We wish to state categorically that the Rivers State Government will never support any action that will prevent or jeopardize the laudable intentions of His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, to positively reposition the NDDC and fulfill the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the Niger Delta.

“However, we wish to state that while we are not interested in identifying with the present unfolding drama in the NDDC, we will not however fail to protect our daughter from actual harm or perceived danger.

“The state owes it as a duty to protect her citizens from danger no matter their political affiliation and we cannot fold our hands and watch anyone harm her or indeed any Rivers citizen.

“We advise those involved in the present altercations in the NDDC to thread with caution in their actions and utterances,” the statement read.

Join the conversation

Opinions