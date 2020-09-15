NDDC: Reps committee meets Akpabio

The House of Representatives’ Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on Tuesday held a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

The meeting which was held at the office of the committee chairman, Olubumi Tunji-Ojo, started at 3:30 p.m. and ended at about 7:00 p.m.

Akpabio had earlier visited the acting Clerk of the National Assembly, Olatunde Ojo, to congratulate him on his appointment.

In a chat with journalists after the meeting, the minister said he was also at the National Assembly to further boost the cordial relation between the Executive and the Legislature.

He said: “I am here to congratulate the acting CNA for his elevation and, of course, to solicit the continuous cooperation of the National Assembly toward the development of the Niger Delta region.

“The National Assembly was supposed to resume today (Tuesday) but it had been postponed.

“As soon as the lawmakers resumed, I will come to the National Assembly as part of my effort to support the president’s decision that there must be cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

READ ALSO: Akpabio describes NDDC as cesspit of corruption, wants wider probe

“In fact, the president recently set up a tripartite committee made up of the party (APC), the National Assembly and the Executive to ensure oneness because we are running one government and it is important that we remember that in all we do, we want to leave a legacy for Nigeria.

“We cannot do that if all the arms of government are not cooperating.

“So far, I believe that whatever disagreement that could have occurred between my ministry and the National Assembly must have been as a result of mischief.

“And that mischief must be put to rest so that we can work in one accord for the sake of the nation.”

The committee had probed the activities of the commission and the involvement of the minister in the alleged misappropriation of funds.

The committee is expected to report the outcome of its investigation to the House for further consideration and recommendations upon resumption.

Join the conversation

Opinions